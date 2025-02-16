Sudheer Babu’s ‘Jatadhara’ launched with grand muhurat event

Zee Studios and Bollywood producer Prerna V Arora have joined hands for the ambitious pan-India film Jatadhara, starring Sudheer Babu in the lead role. The film was officially launched today in Hyderabad in the presence of notable filmmakers and industry stalwarts.

The grand Muhurat event saw the attendance of directors Harish Shankar, Venky Atluri, and Mohana Krishna Indraganti, along with Mythri Movie Makers producer Ravi Shankar and actress Shilpa Shirodkar. Harish Shankar gave the first clap, marking the beginning of this prestigious project.

Directed by Venkat Kalyan, Jatadhara is a thrilling action-packed mystery that delves into the enigmatic legends of the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple. The film promises to unravel both the scientific and mystical theories surrounding the temple’s secrets, offering an intriguing cinematic experience.

Sudheer Babu has undergone intense physical training for his role and is set to perform breathtaking action sequences in the film. This marks the second collaboration between Zee Studios and Prerna V Arora, following their successful 2016 film Rustom. Jatadhara is produced by Zee Studios, Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna V Arora, Shivin Narang, and Nikhil Nanda.