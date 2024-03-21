‘Sufiyana’ from Narne Nithiin’s ‘AAY’is a lovable melody

GA 2 Pictures, known for its successful and prestigious productions, is all set to mesmerize audiences with its upcoming venture, Production No.9. Starring the young and energetic hero Narne Nithiin alongside the gorgeous Nayan Sarika in lead roles, the film titled "AAY" is helmed by debutant filmmaker Anji Kanchipalli. Bunny Vas and Vidya Koppineedi, the talented producers behind the project, are fueling expectations with intriguing promotional content and hilarious concept videos.



Adding to the anticipation, the lyrical video of the film's first single, "Sufiyana," has been unleashed, captivating listeners with its lovable melody of the season. Renowned composer Ram Miriyala's magic shines through, delivering soothing and soulful vibes that resonate instantly. The vocals by Sameera Bharadwaj and Ramya Shree, coupled with the poignant lyrics penned by top lyricist Shree Mani, elevate the enchanting love ballad to new heights.

The visuals of the song, set against the backdrop of the picturesque Godavari, exude charm, while the chemistry between Narne Nithiin and Nayan Sarika adds a touch of magic. The simplicity of the choreography perfectly complements the song's vibe, promising a visual treat for audiences. With beautiful locations and stunning pairings, "Sufiyana" is poised to become a chart-topper, captivating listeners and setting social media abuzz.

The team behind Production No.9 is confident in delivering a full-on fun ride, focusing on innovative promotions to raise anticipation for the film. Spearheaded by ace producer Allu Aravind, the project brings together a stellar cast and crew, including art director Kiran Kumar Manne and cinematographer Sameer Kalyani. With music scored by Ram Miryala, this ambitious project promises to be a cinematic extravaganza, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting more details. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting venture from GA 2 Pictures.







