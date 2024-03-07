Suhas comes with another interesting concept ‘Prasanna Vadanam;’ teaser unveiled

Suhas, the versatile actor who made a mark with films like "Colour Photo," "Writer Padmabhushan," and "Ambajipeta Marriage Band," is set to enthrall audiences with his upcoming movie, "Prasanna Vadanam." The teaser for the film was unveiled today, offering a glimpse into the intriguing world of this suspense thriller.

In "Prasanna Vadanam," Suhas portrays a character with face blindness, a condition that renders him unable to recognize the faces of people around him. The teaser hints at the challenges and troubles this disability brings into his life and sets the stage for a gripping narrative.The teaser exudes an indie aesthetic, with decent cinematography providing a unique visual appeal. Vijay Buganin's background music adds a thrilling and mood-elevating dimension to the movie.

Directed by Arjun YK, "Prasanna Vadanam" features a talented ensemble cast, including Payal Radhakrishna, Rashi Singh Nandu, Viva Harsha, and Nitin Prasanna in pivotal roles. The film promises to offer audiences a fresh and distinctive cinematic experience.

As Suhas continues to explore diverse roles and narratives, "Prasanna Vadanam" appears to be another feather in his cap, showcasing his commitment to unique storytelling. The movie is scheduled for release soon, and fans are eagerly anticipating the unraveling of this suspenseful tale.



