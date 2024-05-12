Nagarkurnool: Thieves who broke the lock of the house and stole

The theft took place in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters. The house of Jeevan, a resident of Housing Board Ishwar Colony, was burglarized. Jeevan from Ishwar Colony went to Hyderabad along with his family members and came back and noticed that the house was burglarized.

The thieves broke the lock and entered and stole Rs 55,000 in cash from Almara. Similarly, two cell phones and a tab were stolen from the hall. He said that he has filed a complaint with the police