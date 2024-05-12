Live
- 63 pc voter turnout in Odisha
- Musk's SpaceX is quick to build in Texas, slow to pay its bills
- TCS announces to create global AI centre of excellence in France
- 4,000 animal and plant species affected by smuggling worldwide
- Hooda questions BJP on rejection of demand for Ahir Regiment in Army
- Poling complete in peaceful manner in Gadwal and Alampur Segments.
- Beyond Politics: PM Modi's Gurdwara visit signals his deep respect for Sikh culture, values
- Polling peaceful in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, provisional figures indicate highest turnout since 1996
- WB offers quick access to 10 pct of undisbursed loans for Bangladesh's crisis response
- KSCW chief warns Against Sharing Sensitive Information Online
Nagarkurnool: Thieves who broke the lock of the house and stole
The theft took place in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters. The house of Jeevan, a resident of Housing Board Ishwar Colony, was burglarized. Jeevan from Ishwar Colony went to Hyderabad along with his family members and came back and noticed that the house was burglarized.
The thieves broke the lock and entered and stole Rs 55,000 in cash from Almara. Similarly, two cell phones and a tab were stolen from the hall. He said that he has filed a complaint with the police
