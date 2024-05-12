Live
Nagarkurnool: Strict action will be taken against false posts on social media: District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath
Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool district SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath has warned that strict action will be taken if posts are posted on social media in violation of election rules. SP Gaikwad said that there will be constant vigilance on social media platforms for hateful and inappropriate posts.
He said that social media posts will be monitored by the Media Monitoring Cell as the Lok Sabha General Election Rules are in force.
Therefore, SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath warned that strict action will be taken against group members and admins who are creating an atmosphere of conflict between political party candidates with hateful and provocative false posts.
