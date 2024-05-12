IPL 2024: Kushagra replaces Pant as Axar-led DC elect to bowl first against RCB

The Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 62 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday evening.

Both RCB and DC need to win Sunday’s match, being played under the rain threat in Bengaluru, to keep themselves alive in the race for the IPL 2024 playoffs. Axar is captaining DC in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who is serving a one-match suspension due to a third slow-over rate offence in their match against Rajasthan Royals on May 7.

He also said wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra is included in the playing eleven in place of Pant and fast-bowler Rasikh Salam is also taken in. Veteran opener David Warner has been included in the Impact Substitutes for DC.

“Bangalore wicket is always good. It's a chasing ground. When we start well, we dominate the game. Rishabh was angry and had appealed as well against the suspension. Bowlers take a lot of time, and the captain gets punished. He's at the ground here, motivating the team,” said Axar.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, currently on a four-match winning streak, said his playing eleven is unchanged. “Little bit less grass than earlier games. Hopefully, it's a good wicket. We look forward to every game now - we're playing some good cricket. Have to start again. We have got more of that confidence in the dressing room,” he said.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel (wk), Shai Hope, Kumar Kushagra, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Substitutes: David Warner, Sumit Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Vicky Ostwal and Pravin Dubey

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson and Yash Dayal

Impact Substitutes: Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vyshak Vijaykumar and Himanshu Sharma