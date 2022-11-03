Sumanth Borra: A New-Age Pop-Star Who Managed To Grow Heights Continuing His Software Career

In this digital age, most of them try to settle themselves in a software career making their way to MNCs as an engineer post-graduation. Even Sumanth Borra also belongs to the same category but what makes him stand out is that he turned into a new-age pop star continuing his software career. He is also giving importance to his values and frequently performs poojas and havans being a priest. So, we Hans India reached out to Sumanth and had a small chat with him… He doled out many things about his career, passion and upcoming projects!

So, let us dive into the write-up to know more things about Sumanth as his vision, passion and profession will definitely inspire many…

Let us start off with your introduction…

I am from the Kothegudem district and got settled in Hyderabad… My father Srinivas works in NMDC Mehdipatnam and my mother Vani is a homemaker. I work in a reputed software company and also compose and croon songs making time for my passion!

When did you develop an interest in singing? Is it from your childhood?

In my school days, my teachers and friends supported and encouraged me to open up my voice. I also participated in various inter and intra school level competitions in the district level and bagged many awards too! It was just my hobby in those days… But after my tenth class, I took a serious break for 2 years and totally focussed on my intermediate studies.

Then how did you make your way in the music industry?

As I said, I was interested in singing from my childhood; Lovely Professional University, Punjab allowed me to give some space to my passion! I got a lot of exposure there, along with studies, I also participated in many live shows and small events. I also collaborated with many talented musicians who belong to different states and countries. We all together (like minds) formed into a band and continued to bring out some soulful music! I must include the name of my bestie and senior Ventakesh who supported me all through my career.





Like Minds seem to cross paths, so briefly say about your bond with Venkatesh…

As I said, Venkatesh is my senior; we met at the university itself! We together participated in many shows and started our professional journey in 2014. In the college itself, we managed to pull the crowd and stole their attention with our music.

Life after graduation…

With my parents' suggestion, I bagged a job in an MNC immediately after completing graduation. This was necessary, to lead a happy life! But the deadly Covid-19 also made us think out of the box and paved a way for our music career… Meanwhile, me and Venkatesh met in Hyderabad after our graduation and slowly started to begin our journey in the music world…

Did your parents back your passion? What was their response?

To lead a happy and secure life, I chose to go with a software job and my parents also had the same thought for my betterment post-graduation. But now they are happily witnessing my growth in the music world.

All about your first project, when did it happen?









We composed our first song in our college itself. I and Venkatesh composed a humble theme song for a social organization.

How did this Covid-19 phase help to put forward your first step?

During the peak stage of Covid-19, we were all locked up in our houses itself. Then, we thought of doing some small cover songs. So, I and Venkatesh took it as a challenge and came out with our dream song, "Ela Mari Ika Raava…" breaking the negativity of the pandemic stage.

Did you both face any difficulties during the lockdown phase?

Yes… The mental pressure was high during the release of the "Ela Mari Ika Raava…" song. As one after the other, each of our unit members got in contact with this deadly virus. So, we had to face many issues for 2-3 months and had no clarity on the release of the song during that phase.

How did you manage to steal the attention of Aditya Music?

Before composing, the "Ela Mari Ika Raava…" song, I did a cover version of "Evare…" from Premam. As the original rights of the song were with that company, I approached them for their consent. They liked my cover version and then slowly the way got paved for the "Ela Mari Ika Raava…" song as they encouraged and collaborated with us for independent music…

How this dream song stole the attention of the music buffs?

Their support was incredible as they presented our dream song "Ela Mari Ika Raava…" on their channels. They pushed the song into various platforms like Spotify, Wink and Amazon. Venkatesh composed the song and I crooned and also produced it.

As we spoke about the digital impression on your career, how did it help you to create your mark?

As I said, we started our collaboration with Aditya Music, they asked us to come up with our Independent music albums and also promoted us through their channels. So, as of now, we are going with the Aditya Music YouTube channel itself. But yes, my personal accounts are present on Instagram and Twitter. I dropped my songs and also received applause from many of my followers.

Life after Post Covid-19…

It's just 'Unstoppable'… We are getting a huge response from social media and media!

Did you receive any support and encouragement from your colleagues in the software industry?

My colleagues always encourage and support me. During the Covid-19 phase, I got an opportunity to showcase my talent. My first company organised a private event and so, I got a chance to croon a song!

Your Inspiration…

I like ace music director SS Thaman sir a lot and I am a big fan of him too.

Are there any plans of stepping into the film industry?

As of now, we have set up a few goals for ourselves! We want to compose songs in different genres and prove our mettle. So, in between in any opportunity pops up, I will definitely take it up and prove myself!

Now, Sumanth's bestie and partner-in-crime Venkatesh also joined in to give us more information about the young musician…

Venkatesh, start off with your journey with Sumanth…

Since 2013, in some or the other way, we have been associated with music. I have worked with numerous artists but Sumanth is totally different and passionate. In 2013, we met at Lovely Professional University and since then were are together and hold a strong bond!

What made you continue your journey with him?

Commitment and Passion!

All about your journey with music?

Venkatesh: My family is settled in Hyderabad. My father is also a pianist and he tried to make me a pro in playing the piano. But I couldn't do it… During my graduation, I got attached to the guitar and that's how my musical journey started. Thereafter I met Sumanth and we together participated in many events.

As a music director, what are your opportunities in the music world and what makes you and Sumanth stand different from others?

We catch up with the current trend instantly and our songs are not restricted to any age group. All the music buffs can enjoy them happily!

What is your current track?

We planned to release two songs in November… "Maya Chesave…" and "Veduka Kanaro Ma Inta…".

Didn't you get attracted towards pop culture as your songs are completely based on native versions and are all soulful?

We just want to stick to our roots and add the western touch to the native style and make a nice mix of it…

Sumanth, tell me something about Venkatesh…

He is just my big brother in all ways… He shaped my career and stood by my side in all ups and downs! We both met at the university but he never showed up attitude being a senior. He backed my passion and supported me always. I used to sing traditional and devotional songs in the beginning!

Well, Venkatesh took over and said that Sumanth also rapped in the "Ela Mari Ika Raava…" and also incorporated many ways in his singing style…





Rapid Fire Questions:



Who is your inspiration?

Sumanth: SS Thaman

Venkatesh: AR Rahman

How do you want to shape your career?

Sumanth: I want to try out my voice in all genres!

Venkatesh: Music has the power to release emotion and so, I want my music to reach out to everyone with meaning and in a simple way!

One word about each other…

Sumanth: Big brother

Venkatesh: Family

If you both get different opportunities, will you take them up?

Sumanth: We support each other and definitely we will not have any regret if we take up different opportunities. I wish Venkatesh to settle in the industry first. We will never leave each other hands.

Venkatesh: Even though we may take up different projects, we will associate in some or the other way and continue our bond.

One word about YouTube?

It is the best platform; it has a lot of lessons and chapters to learn! It is very difficult to sustain or produce your own content if platforms like YouTube don't exist…

Apart from you both, do you have any other members in your troop?

Off late, we have added two new lyricists to our group… Mallika Vallabha and Sarath Chandra!

Future Goals:

We have 20 songs already in our bucket and in a span of 6 months we are planning to release them.





Family



Sumanth: I am thankful to my parents as they worked hard from the beginning and right now, they are happily witnessing my recognition. They also realised that only education and jobs are not cup of tea and encouraged our talent.

Venkatesh: With time, I proved myself by giving the best outputs. So, they are very happy…

Thank you Sumanth and Venkatesh… we wish you all the best and hope you both grow heights in your careers…