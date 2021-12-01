Sumanth turns dubbing artist for 83

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is back with an interesting film 83. The film is based on the incidents surrounding the victory of Team India during the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev's role in the movie. The makers launched the trailer yesterday and it is releasing in Telugu too.

For the Telugu version, Sumanth dubbed for Ranveer Singh and he is extremely happy about it.

"Happy to have been a small part of this by dubbing for the Telugu version, in case you hadn't noticed," he shared along with the trailer.

The film will release on 24th December in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

For the Tamil version, Kamal Haasan's Raajkamal Films International partnered with the film. For the Telugu version, Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios partnered with the film. For the Kannada version, Kichcha Sudeepa's Shalini Arts partnered with the film and for the Malayalam version, Prithviraj Sukumaran partnered with the film.



