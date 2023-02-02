Sundeep Kishan Says, 'I Had Tears In My Eyes, After Watching Michael'

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Sundeep Kishan's latest movie Michael is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow. It has an ensemble cast of Vijay Sethupathi, Divyansha Kaushik, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Varun Sandesh, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Ayyappa P. Sharma and thus there are many expectations on it. Being a complete action thriller, the trailer showcased him in a unique appeal. On this special occasion, Sundeep spoke to media and is all excited about the release and he also said that he had tears in eyes after watching the movie.



He started off by saying,. "We made sure the movie looks fresh in terms of story, narrative, and making. The movie will be exciting visually. The drama and action will be fresh. The entire action style of the movie is realistic with a different vibe."

Speaking about his role, he said, "Michael is very wild. He keeps calm most part, but he becomes rage when he gets annoyed. Michael won't have any friends and he won't speak with anybody."

Going with the storyline that takes us back to 80s and 90s, he said, "Michael is an emotionally serious film. It's a world of grey people. It will have dark comedy. The love track will be the funniest part of the film. It's more interactive. The fun generates even in serious situations."

Sundeep also said that Ranjit is the best pick for this movie, "I watched one of Ranjit's movies and called him to tell an idea. He took one month's time and narrated the story. I supported him, making sure, he gets everything he wants. Chose the right filmmaker, back him till the last, and they will deliver something beautiful."

He also said that he had to follow a strict diet to look lean, "We shot the episode for 18 days. At one point, my right leg didn't function properly. I also got injured while shooting for this episode."

Finally, Sundeep states that the movie is very original... "After watching the first copy, I had tears in my eyes. I was like wow. Everyone worked really hard for the movie."

This movie is helmed by Ranjit Jeyakodi and it is produced by Bharath Chowdhary and Puskar Ram Mohan Rao under the Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP banner in association with Karan C Productions LLP banner.

Going with the trailer, it starts off with Gautam Vasudev Menon comparing women with some kind of spiders tagging them as dangerous. But Sundeep aka Michael is in no mood to care about his words as he is in deep love with Divyanka Kaushik. Although she warns him to not fall in love with her, he kills many people for her. Varun Sandesh is seen as a deadly gangster while Vijay Sethupathi and Varalakshmi are seen in unique characterisations.

Well, Sundeep also met Kollywood's ace actor Vijay and shared a pic with him on social media…

Thank You Dearest Thalapathy for your kind words , love and support for #Michael 🤍 Thank you for being so Humble & Inspiring 🤍 Love you anna 🤍@Dir_Lokesh presents a @jeranjit film ...#Michael in theatres Tomorrow 🤍#Thalapathy67 pic.twitter.com/RaHRFsWrZR — Sundeep MICHAEL-Feb 3rd Kishan (@sundeepkishan) February 2, 2023

Along with sharing the pic, he also wrote, "Thank You Dearest Thalapathy for your kind words , love and support for #Michael. Thank you for being so Humble & Inspiring Love you anna @Dir_Lokesh presents a @jeranjit film ...#Michael in theatres Tomorrow".

In a recent interview Sundeep also spoke about Vijay's thoughts on the movie and said, "Thalapathy Vijay really liked the poster and trailer and he was so sweet and encouraging of younger actors like us. For a star of his stature, he is so down-to-earth. He makes us feel very positive and I was really happy."

Even Rana Daggubati also wished Sundeep through his Twitter page…

Well, ace filmmaker Gautam Vasudev Menon is essaying the antagonist role in this action thriller. Michael will be released on 3rd February, 2023 in theatres worldwide.