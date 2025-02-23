Sundeep Kishan talks high about ‘Majaka’

Actor Sundeep Kishan is all set to entertain audiences with his landmark 30th film, Majaka, directed by Dhamaka fame Trinadha Rao Nakkina. The film, produced by Rajesh Danda under AK Entertainments and Hasya Movies, is slated for a grand release on February 26 as a Maha Shivaratri special. Ritu Varma plays the female lead, while Anshu from Manmadhudu and Rao Ramesh have key roles.

Speaking at a press conference, Sundeep shared insights about the film, describing it as a full-length comedy entertainer. “I have done comedy in the past, but Majaka is the first time I’m playing a completely fun and energetic role,” he said. He also praised his on-screen chemistry with Rao Ramesh, calling it “natural and effortless.”

The actor revealed details about his character Krishna, a bachelor living with his father. “We are seen as father and son who drink together. No one invites us to festivals or parties. It’s a hilarious, clean comedy,” he shared.

On music, he lauded composer Leon James, stating, “His music brings freshness. Tracks like Bebamma and Sommasilli are already popular.”

Reflecting on his career milestone, Sundeep said, “Completing 30 films in 15 years has been an adventurous journey. I’ve always prioritized cinema over everything else.” He also teased upcoming projects, including a Telugu-Tamil bilingual action film starring Vijay’s son Sanjay and Netflix’s Family Man 3.