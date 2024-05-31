Live
Sundeep Kishan's crazy suspense thriller 'Project Z' is streaming on Aha with tremendous response
Highlights
Sundeep Kishan's blockbuster movie 'Project Z' is streaming on Aha OTT. This film is starring Lavanya Tripati and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. Directed by C.V. Kumar, this film is produced by SBK Films Corporation and Produced by Sk Bashid.
Sundeep Kishan, Lavanya Tripati, Jackie Shroff acting, with unique story and narration stand out in this movie which is full of excitement with thrilling elements that are interesting throughout.
This movie made with top technical values is currently entertaining the OTT audience. Project z continues to be top trending by giving a new experience to the audience.
