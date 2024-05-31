  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Sundeep Kishan's crazy suspense thriller 'Project Z' is streaming on Aha with tremendous response

Sundeep Kishans crazy suspense thriller Project Z is streaming on Aha with tremendous response
x
Highlights

Sundeep Kishan's blockbuster movie 'Project Z' is streaming on Aha OTT. This film is starring Lavanya Tripati and Jackie Shroff in lead roles.

Sundeep Kishan's blockbuster movie 'Project Z' is streaming on Aha OTT. This film is starring Lavanya Tripati and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. Directed by C.V. Kumar, this film is produced by SBK Films Corporation and Produced by Sk Bashid.

Sundeep Kishan, Lavanya Tripati, Jackie Shroff acting, with unique story and narration stand out in this movie which is full of excitement with thrilling elements that are interesting throughout.

This movie made with top technical values is currently entertaining the OTT audience. Project z continues to be top trending by giving a new experience to the audience.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X