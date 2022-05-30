Super fan meets Ram Charan, gifts him a portrait made with rice

The fan identified as Jairaj has not only walked 264 km to meet Mega Power Star, but also created an artistic tribute to the star by painting a portrait of him in his paddy field with rice crops.



"An ardent fan named Jairaj creates an artistic portrait of #RamCharan with rice crops in his paddy field in Gorlakhan Doddi, Gadwal," one of the 'RRR' actor's publicists tweeted, as he shared the photos.

Ram Charan was seen all smiles as he posed with the super fan Jairaj who also gave him bags of rice harvested from the field.

Ram Charan took time out of his busy schedule to interact with the fan, spending a considerable amount of time with him.

Ram Charan will next be seen under Shankar Shanmugham's direction, Ram Charan will be playing an interesting role in their upcoming political drama, which is yet to be titled 'Adhikari'.