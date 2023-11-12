Super Hero Hanu Man From Prasanth Varma, Teja Sajja, Prime Show Entertainment’s HANU-MAN Will Be Out On November 14th For Children’s Day

Creative Director Prasanth Varma’s highly-anticipated Pan India film Hanu-Man starring the young and talented hero Teja Sajja is getting ready for Sankranthi's release. The film’s teaser and then the Powerful Hanuman Chalisa got a thumping response. As there are exactly two months left for the film’s theatrical release, the makers came up with an update on the new song.



The song Superhero Hanuman will be out for Children’s Day on the 14th of this month at 5:04 PM. This stirring number is going to be a fancy one, in terms of visual presentation. The song poster shows Teja Sajja in a stylish avatar as he wears shades. He is seen with a firecracker in his mouth, while there is a monkey sitting on his shoulder. The poster also sees men with masks. The ambiance in the poster is purely festive.

Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh trio scored the music for the movie produced prestigiously by K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment, while Smt Chaitanya presents it. Asrin Reddy is the executive producer, Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer and Kushal Reddy is the associate producer. The cinematography for this magnum opus is by Shivendra, wherein Srinagendhra Tangala is the production designer.

Amritha Aiyer is the leading lady opposite Teja Sajja in the movie, where Vinay Rai will be seen as the antagonist and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in a key role.

Hanu-Man is the first film from Prasanth Varma’s Cinematic Universe. The film is essentially set-up in an imaginary place called “Anjanadri”. Since the concept of the film is universal, it has the potential to do well across the globe.

HANU-MAN will have a Pan World release in several Indian languages including Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese and Japanese on January 12, 2024.

Cast: Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Getup Srinu, Satya, Raj Deepak Shetty and others

Technical Crew:

Writer & Director: Prasanth Varma

Producer: K Niranjan Reddy

Banner: Primeshow Entertainment

Presents: Smt Chaitanya

Screenplay: Scriptsville

DOP: Dasaradhi Shivendra

Music Directors: Anudeep Dev, Gowrahari and Krishna Saurabh

Editor: SB Raju Talari

Executive Producer: Asrin Reddy

Line Producer: Venkat Kumar Jetty

Associate Producer: Kushal Reddy, Pushpak Reddy

Production Designer: Srinagendhra Tangala

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar

Costume Designer: Lanka Santhoshi







