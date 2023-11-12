Live
- No place in Gaza is safe, situation in hospitals catastrophic: UNRWA
- Diwali 2023: Tips for a Safe and Happy Deepavali Celebration
- Govardhan Puja 2023 Date and Time: When is Govardhan Puja after Diwali? Puja vidhi, shubhmuhurat, timing, samagri, bhog
- CM Kejrival Posted Photo Of Manish Sisodia Hugging His Wife In Jail And Called It 'Painful'
- Men's ODI World Cup: KL Rahul slams fastest Indian Century
- Men's ODI World Cup: Virat Kohli surpass de Kock to become the highest run getter
- Super Hero Hanu Man From Prasanth Varma, Teja Sajja, Prime Show Entertainment’s HANU-MAN Will Be Out On November 14th For Children’s Day
- Victory Venkatesh, Sailesh Kolanu, Venkat Boyanapalli, Niharika Entertainment’s Prestigious Project Saindhav’s First Single Wrong Usage On Nov 21st
- Macho Star Gopichand, A Harsha, KK Radhamohan, Sri Sathya Sai Arts Bhimaa Diwali Special Poster Released
- Blaze in Mathura firecracker market leaves 15 injured
Just In
Super Hero Hanu Man From Prasanth Varma, Teja Sajja, Prime Show Entertainment’s HANU-MAN Will Be Out On November 14th For Children’s Day
Creative Director Prasanth Varma’s highly-anticipated Pan India film Hanu-Man starring the young and talented hero Teja Sajja is getting ready for Sankranthi's release.
Creative Director Prasanth Varma’s highly-anticipated Pan India film Hanu-Man starring the young and talented hero Teja Sajja is getting ready for Sankranthi's release. The film’s teaser and then the Powerful Hanuman Chalisa got a thumping response. As there are exactly two months left for the film’s theatrical release, the makers came up with an update on the new song.
The song Superhero Hanuman will be out for Children’s Day on the 14th of this month at 5:04 PM. This stirring number is going to be a fancy one, in terms of visual presentation. The song poster shows Teja Sajja in a stylish avatar as he wears shades. He is seen with a firecracker in his mouth, while there is a monkey sitting on his shoulder. The poster also sees men with masks. The ambiance in the poster is purely festive.
Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh trio scored the music for the movie produced prestigiously by K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment, while Smt Chaitanya presents it. Asrin Reddy is the executive producer, Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer and Kushal Reddy is the associate producer. The cinematography for this magnum opus is by Shivendra, wherein Srinagendhra Tangala is the production designer.
Amritha Aiyer is the leading lady opposite Teja Sajja in the movie, where Vinay Rai will be seen as the antagonist and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in a key role.
Hanu-Man is the first film from Prasanth Varma’s Cinematic Universe. The film is essentially set-up in an imaginary place called “Anjanadri”. Since the concept of the film is universal, it has the potential to do well across the globe.
HANU-MAN will have a Pan World release in several Indian languages including Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese and Japanese on January 12, 2024.
Cast: Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Getup Srinu, Satya, Raj Deepak Shetty and others
Technical Crew:
Writer & Director: Prasanth Varma
Producer: K Niranjan Reddy
Banner: Primeshow Entertainment
Presents: Smt Chaitanya
Screenplay: Scriptsville
DOP: Dasaradhi Shivendra
Music Directors: Anudeep Dev, Gowrahari and Krishna Saurabh
Editor: SB Raju Talari
Executive Producer: Asrin Reddy
Line Producer: Venkat Kumar Jetty
Associate Producer: Kushal Reddy, Pushpak Reddy
Production Designer: Srinagendhra Tangala
PRO: Vamsi-Shekar
Costume Designer: Lanka Santhoshi