Superstar Krishna's Mortal Remains Will Be Kept At His Nanakramguda Residence Only Due To Traffic Restrictions…

Tollywood's ace actor Superstar Krishna passed away today morning at a private hospital. This news sent shock waves to the film industry and most of the actors paid a visit to Krishna's Nanakramguda's house. First family members thought to place the mortal remains of the ace actor at Gachibowli stadium for fans visit. But due to traffic restrictions and other reasons the plan is changed. The family decided to keep the mortal remains at Krishna's Nanakramguda's house itself. They also dropped an official statement on social media…



The post reads, "Due to traffic restrictions,

Krishna garu's mortal remains will remain at his

Nanakaramguda residence.

Arrangements have been made for fans to visit his home and pay their last respects.

The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."

Well, Vijay Devarakonda, Akhil Akkineni and other actors mourned for his loss and dropped the condolences messages on social media…

Vijay Devarakonda

Less than a month ago I met a sweet man, held his hand while he spoke to me about watching me on TV and his fondness - he only knew me as Deverakonda.. A SuperStar that my parents loved and enjoyed watching on screen, he left in peace.. — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) November 15, 2022

His post reads, "Less than a month ago I met a sweet man, held his hand while he spoke to me about watching me on TV and his fondness - he only knew me as Deverakonda… A SuperStar that my parents loved and enjoyed watching on screen, he left in peace. Love, thoughts and Prayers for Krishna sir's entire family and @urstrulyMahesh sir".

Akhil Akkineni

Deeply saddened to hear about superstar Krishna Garu. He has left a legacy which will never be forgotten. May he rest in peace. Love and strength to @urstrulyMahesh anna and his family during this time. pic.twitter.com/w4BKNmLjlk — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) November 15, 2022

He shared a pic of Krishna garu and wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about superstar Krishna Garu. He has left a legacy which will never be forgotten. May he rest in peace. Love and strength to @urstrulyMahesh anna and his family during this time."

Pawan Kalyan paid his last respect to Krishna garu…

K Raghavendra Rao garu turned emotional…

Murali Mohan, Boyapati Sreenu, Suresh Babu and MS Raju also paid their last respect…

Venkatesh is seen turning emotional…

Chiranjeevi…

MM Keeravani, SS Rajamouli and Rama Rajamouli are seen paying their last respect…

Manchu Vishnu…

Sai Kumar and Adi Sai Kumar…

Prabhas…

Akhil Akkineni…

Rana Daggubati…

Junior NTR and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram…

Allu Arjun…

Ram Charan Teja…

Mahesh Babu is seen all emotional and decorating mortal remains of his dear father…

RIP Krishna garu…