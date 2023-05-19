Supreme Court Gives Its Nod To Allow ‘The Kerala Story’ Screening In West Bengal

Adah Sharma’s ‘The Kerala Story’ is still in news for the good reasons even after its 15 days of release. On the one side, it is breaking records with smashing collections and to the other side, the movie is releasing in other countries and also got the Supreme Court’s nod to screen it in West Bengal where it was banned earlier. These developments are still making the movie trend on social media too.

Well, in the Supreme Court, judges’ team led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud stated that the state government should grant the permission to screen the movie in the theatres as Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has already given its certification to the movie.

The court said, “Prima facie we are of the view that the prohibition by West Bengal is not tenable on the basis of material before. Thus, the order banning the film is stayed.” Further it said the disclaimer, which should be added by 5 pm on Saturday, should say, “There is no authenticated data to back up the suggestion on the figure of conversion and the film represents the fictionalised version”.

Going with the collection report, in total two weeks, the movie minted Rs 171.72 crores at the ticket windows.

• Week 1: ₹ 81.14 cr

• Week 2: ₹ 90.58 cr

Total: ₹ 171.72 cr

The Kerala Story is directed by Sudipto Sen and bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the Sunshine Pictures banner. It has an ensemble cast of Adah Sharma as Shalini Unnikrishnan / Fatima Ba, Yogita Bihani as Nimah, Sonia Balani as Asifa, Siddhi Idnani as Geetanjali, Devadarshini as Shalini's mother, Vijay Krishna, Pranay Pachauri and Pranav Misshra.



