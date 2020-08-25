Suriya & Nani - A ray of hope for Amazon

During the pandemic all around the world, the OTT platforms have come as a major relief for people. A lot of new shows and movies made way into the online space. Especially, Amazon Prime released a set of prestigious projects. Amidst huge hype and buzz, these films released but failed to live up to the expectations.

From Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo to Vidya Balan's Shakuntaladevi, and all other South films too could not make an impressive mark.

Now, Suriya and Nani have become a ray of hope for Amazon in increasing the viewership.

Nani's V and Suriya's Soorarai Pottru releases soon on Amazon Prime. Suriya's film hits the screens on 30th October and Nani's film releases on 5th September. If both the films gain success, it would definitely help Amazon Prime.