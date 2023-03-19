  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment

Suriya spills beans on Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Actor Suriya
x

Actor Suriya 

Highlights

Rani Mukerji’s “Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway” has hit the screens.

Rani Mukerji's "Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway" has hit the screens. The movie is based on an Indian couple whose children were taken over by the Norwegian Childcare System on the grounds of improper treatment.

The trailer struck a chord with many. Tamil actor Suriya is now in awe of this movie. The actor who saw the film wrote that he came out with a heavy heart and is still lost in its thoughts. "An important film about a true event," wrote Suriya.

The National Award-winning actor congratulated Rani Mukerji and the entire team and wished them a grand success. Ashima Chubber directed "Ms Chatterjee Vs Norway."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X