Suriya spills beans on Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Rani Mukerji's "Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway" has hit the screens. The movie is based on an Indian couple whose children were taken over by the Norwegian Childcare System on the grounds of improper treatment.

The trailer struck a chord with many. Tamil actor Suriya is now in awe of this movie. The actor who saw the film wrote that he came out with a heavy heart and is still lost in its thoughts. "An important film about a true event," wrote Suriya.

The National Award-winning actor congratulated Rani Mukerji and the entire team and wished them a grand success. Ashima Chubber directed "Ms Chatterjee Vs Norway."