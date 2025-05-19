Suriya- Venky Atluri’s film gets a grand launch with pooja ceremony

Suriya’s 46th film was officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony in Hyderabad, marking the beginning of a promising bilingual venture under Sithara Entertainments. Titled as Production No. 33 for now, this film brings together acclaimed director Venky Atluri and the versatile star Suriya, sparking widespread excitement across the Tamil and Telugu film industries.

Venky Atluri, known for emotionally engaging yet commercially viable hits like Sir/Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar, now partners with Suriya in what’s being described as an ambitious cinematic offering. The film is expected to carry his signature storytelling style—blending heart with high entertainment.

Suriya, a household name in both Tamil and Telugu cinema since Ghajini, returns in a full-fledged bilingual format, aiming to deliver a seamless experience to audiences across linguistic boundaries.

The film stars Mamitha Baiju, of Premalu fame, as the female lead, while Bollywood icon Raveena Tandon makes her much-anticipated comeback to Telugu cinema. Veteran actress Radhika Sarathkumar also plays a significant role.

GV Prakash Kumar, who earlier collaborated with Venky Atluri for Sir and Lucky Baskhar, is back as the music director. The technical crew includes cinematographer Nimish Ravi, editor NavinNooli (a National Award winner), and production designer Banglan.

Produced by S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, the film will begin regular shooting by the end of May 2025, aiming for a grand Summer 2026 release.