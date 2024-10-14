Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ to join the 1 AM show trend in Telugu states

The trend of 1 AM shows in the Telugu film industry is picking up momentum, with recent premieres of Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and Jr NTR's Devara sparking excitement. Now, Tamil superstar Suriya is set to delight his Telugu fans by offering midnight premieres of his upcoming pan-India film Kanguva.

Suriya, one of the most beloved Tamil actors in the Telugu states, will star in Kanguva, directed by Siva, alongside Disha Patani and Bobby Deol. Despite the absence of a star director or other leading actors, Kanguva has generated massive anticipation due to Suriya’s popularity and reputation for choosing content-driven projects.

According to the latest reports, Kanguva will have 1 AM shows in select regions of the Telugu states on November 14. The film is expected to draw large crowds, with the makers confident that Suriya’s star power and the movie’s intriguing premise will make the midnight screenings a success.

More details about these special screenings will be revealed as the release date approaches.



