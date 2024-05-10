Swati Sharma reflects on valuable lessons from her mother

Actress Swati Sharma, renowned for her role as Aashi in 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa', recently shared heartfelt insights into the profound impact her mother's teachings have had on her career in acting.

Swati fondly recalls her mother's unwavering encouragement to pursue her true passions. "My mother's devotion to her own love for dance taught me to wholeheartedly commit to my craft," she expressed. Despite potential judgment, her mother's courage to embrace her personal style, such as opting for a salwar kameez over a saree, instilled in Swati the importance of staying authentic and resilient against negativity.

For Swati, her mother embodies the essence of 'samarpan,' wholeheartedly dedicating herself to family without sacrificing her own desires, thanks to her father's unwavering support. Swati acknowledges her mother's selflessness in prioritizing her family's needs, even amidst her own busy schedule.

As Swati navigates the demands of her acting career, she treasures the moments she shares with her mother, recognizing the sacrifices and unconditional love that underpin their bond. Despite the challenges of distance, Swati's mother continues to prioritize her well-being, serving as a constant reminder of the enduring strength of maternal love and support.