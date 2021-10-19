Swetaa Varma out from the house after six weeks

The episode started with Nagarjuna dancing for Leharayi song. Swetaa Varma evicted from the show in the 6th week. Currently, there are 12 members in the house and Lobo is in the secret room. Ravi, Sunny and Vishwa seen talking to each other about Lobo's eviction that it was like a shock.

Nagarjuna greeted the housemates and started a task "Guess the Song." Siri, Shanmukh, Kajal, Vishwa, Priyanka and Sreeram are in team A. The rest of the house is in team B. Ravi was the Sanchalak. Nagarjuna constantly called Ravi and teased him as influencer. Team A won the task.

Later, the inmates played another task in the house with one of the inmates getting blindfolded.

Swetaa Varma got fewer votes in the sixth week and she is eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. She spent 6 weeks in the house. Surprisingly, she did not become emotional while coming out of the house. However, Anne who shares a close bonding with Swetaa cried after Nagarjuna announced Swetaa's eviction.

Swetaa was given a board of traffic rules and asked to select one contestant for one traffic rule. Swetaa selects Maanas as dangerous Kajal as flipper.

She said that it is safe to keep distance from Ravi. She asked Anne to focus on the game and stay strong. She asked Sreeram to recharge himself and come back to the game. For Kajal, she told that dead-end is ahead as she has to reinvent new strategies. She also said that Vishwa got diverted from the game. According to her, Kajal is a flipper.

Lobo is confused if he has to continue in the Bigg Boss house. Nagarjuna spoke to him about the same and motivated him to play his game well.

Nag told that Bigg Boss will take a decision on when Lobo will be sent to the house again.