T-Series responds to a quirky meme; announces a film on it

Highlights

Highlights

T-Series, a renowned production house in India known for delivering blockbuster movies, has made a surprising announcement. The source of this unusual inspiration is a meme posted by The Indian Memes, a popular meme page.



The meme revolves around a scenario where a terminally ill woman who has only nine months left to live expresses her desire to sleep with her ex-boyfriend one last time, leaving her husband in shock. This quirky meme first gained attention on platform Reddit in August before spreading to various meme pages. T-Series has decided to take this meme seriously and turning it into a movie. Even memes page which posted this was shocked by this unexpected development. T-Series officially confirmed, “We are making this movie!”




Furthermore, the production company disclosed that the project will be a collaborative effort with Super Fat Studios. Rahul Mody will be responsible for scripting the film, with details regarding the director and cast set to be unveiled soon.



