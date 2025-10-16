Taapsee Pannu sets style goals in bold black saree

Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Telugu cinema with Mishan Impossible (2021), is currently gearing up for a strong comeback in Bollywood with films like Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?, Gandhari, and Mulk 2. Even before her on-screen appearances, the actress has already grabbed attention with her striking new photoshoot.

Draped in a bold black sequinned saree, Taapsee exuded a powerful yet elegant vibe. The outfit featured dramatic detailing, highlighted by a statement waist belt and long vintage-style gloves. She paired the look with an emerald necklace that added a pop of contrast. With her hair tied back neatly, Taapsee delivered effortless sophistication, once again proving her flair for unconventional fashion.