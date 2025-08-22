Live
Taapsee Pannu stuns in red
Taapsee Pannu, who stepped into South cinema with Jhummandi Naadam (2010) under K. Raghavendra Rao’s direction opposite Manoj Manchu, has since carved out a diverse career across Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi films. From her debut role as Sravya, she has consistently experimented with characters, striking a fine balance between commercial entertainers and content-driven projects.
Recently, Taapsee caught attention with a striking photoshoot in a bold red mini dress. With her naturally curly hair left loose, she radiated both confidence and charm. Playfully clicking, swirling, and dancing in front of the camera, she showcased a look that was chic yet effortless. Her infectious smile added to the shoot’s vibrancy, reinforcing her reputation as one of the most stylish and self-assured actors of her generation.
Though 2025 hasn’t seen any releases from Taapsee, she is far from taking a backseat. The actress has three major Hindi projects slated for 2026: Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?, Gandhari, and Mulk 2. Each film brings something different to the table, highlighting her willingness to take on fresh challenges.
With her unique blend of glamour, talent, and fearless choices, Taapsee Pannu continues to shape her own path in Indian cinema, proving that she’s here for the long run.