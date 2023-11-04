Tabu turns 52: Ajay, Kareena, Farah wish ‘duniya se alag’ friend

Live
As Tabu celebrates her 52nd birthday on Saturday, the actress has received several heartfelt wishes from actors Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Farah Khan, among others. Superstar Ajay Devgn wished his longtime collaborator ‘Drishyam’ co-star on her 52nd birthday on Instagram, and posted a small clip of the two together in a jeep with the latter driving.
He penned: “Sometimes, behind the wheels, sometimes behind the screen but it’s always an adventure. Happy Birthday tabutiful!”
Kareena Kapoor wishing the ‘Maachis’ actress wrote: “Happy birthday dearest Tabu. Have a fab day!”
Director Farah Khan posted a picture of the actress with her kids and wrote: “I have a one of a kind 'duniya se alag' friend for the last 27 years.. who disappears on her birthday.. didn’t let me take new pics to post n wants only Anda curry as a birthday gift!
“So I’m forced to put old pics.. happy birthday @tabutiful .. i lovvv u just the way you are, and anda curry is on the way!”
An old friend of hers, actress Shilpa Shetty shared a picture of herself with Tabu and wished the ‘Chachi 420’ alum, writing: "Happy birthday Timpoo! Sending loads of love, duas, smiles and hugs n kisses your way, my darling! Here's to many many more years of friendship!"
Superstar Anil Kapoor applauded the ‘Vijaypath’ actress’ skills as an actor and wrote: "Happy birthday to Tabu! Your craft is as stunning as you are."
Last seen in the spy-thriller film ‘Khufiya’, Tabu on the work front is also geared for her 10th collaboration with Ajay Devgn in Neeraj Pandey's directorial 'Auron Kahan Dum Tha'.
In addition, she will also be seen in ‘The Crew’, where she will star alongside Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.