Tahir Raj Bhasin reveals they use to wake up at 3 am during 'Special Ops 2' shoot

Mumbai: Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin left a powerful mark on the audience as the antagonist for the espionage thriller, "Special Ops 2".

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Tahir revealed they used to wake up at 3 am during the shoot of the action entertainer to reach the location.

Speaking to IANS, the "Maardani" actor said that the makers have raised the bar for the set of "Special Ops 2" as it has been made on a much larger scale compared to season 1.

"So when you go to such a set, you have to deal with a lot of things," Tahir added.

Sharing an example, he added, "If the location is four hours away from where you are staying, then you wake up at 3 am to go to the location. You shoot in 5 degrees Celsius while dealing with the rain. In between all this, how are you able to deliver the physical and emotional acting of your character? - This turned out to be a big lesson."

Talking about what all he learned while working with director Neeraj Pandey and veteran actor K.K. Menon, he revealed, "For me, working with Neeraj Pandey was an eye-opener. His clarity of thought and methods taught me a lot."

"Similarly, K.K. Menon taught me the importance of patience and determination, both in life and in front of the camera. It’s about pushing yourself, finding clarity, and giving your best," Tahir added.

Sharing what drew him to "Special Ops 2", the 'Manto' actor said that it was the opportunity to work with talented individuals like Neeraj Pandey and K.K. Menon.

"I've always preferred projects that have a bit of pressure because I believe that acting is like a T.T. match. The better your opposition, the better you perform. And with Special Ops, the scenes where K.K. Menon’s character and mine collide, I felt a unique rivalry that the audience really resonated with," he shared.



