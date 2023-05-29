Takkar film has Unique Love Story with lot of Action and Romance: Siddharth

Talented actor Siddharth, known for films like Bommarillu and Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, is set to woo crowds in a refreshing avatar for his upcoming Tamil-Telugu action romance Takkar. Written and directed by Karthik G Krish, the film features Divyansha Kaushik as the female lead.



Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, in collaboration with People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and Passion Studios, Takkar releases in theatres on June 9 in Telugu and Tamil. After hogging the limelight for the action-packed trailer, teaser and the three songs, the team is now busy with promotions.



Today makers held a grand press meet in Hyderabad to share more details about the film. Total team attended the event and they've shared thier best experience. Co-producer Vivek Kuchibotla said, "This film has good content, Siddharth is a fantastic performer, and this film will be a success for Siddharth. The director has done an excellent job with this film. With this film, we will see our Vintage Siddharth again."



"Many people said that every content I've written will definitely be liked by Telugu audience," director Karthik G Krish said. You've only seen Siddharth as a lover boy so far.



In this film, I portrayed Siddharth as a rugged lover boy. This film will be unique and distinct from all others. This film contains love, comedy, and romance."

Hero Siddharth said "Many people have asked me when I plan to make a full-length commercial film, and this is the answer. So far, you've been treated me as a lover boy. This time, I'll show you a completely different avatar of mine. This film was directed by Karthik G. Krish as a full-fledged commercial entertainer. This love story is full of action and romance."

"This August, I will complete his 20-year career as a hero," he added. I'm still happy to have a half-dozen films in my possession. In this film, I learned martial arts and performed action scenes. For 35 days, action scenes were shot. Divyansha's role in this film is quite different. This film's unique love story will undoubtedly impress this generation."

The team then answered several questions asked by the journalists during Q&A session.