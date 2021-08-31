Tamannaah launches book on Indian wellness 'Back to the Roots'

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia launched her book 'Back to the Roots' which she has co-authored with celebrity lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho. The actress hopes that the readers enjoy the book which is based on intensive research and unearths India's ancient secrets of health and wellness.



Speaking about the launch of 'Back To the Roots', new author Tamannaah tells IANS: "India is a library full of age-old knowledge on healthy living. It's about time that we revisited our traditional ways of wellness and put this knowledge to use. All the chapters in 'Back To the Roots' are complete with tried-and-tested secrets that have served generations of this country."

The 'Baahubali' actress adds: "I have enjoyed the journey of delving deep into ancient Indian wisdom with Luke Coutinho. As we launch this book today, it's leaving me with a sense of fulfillment as we serve our purpose of documenting and passing the baton of this ancestral knowledge. I hope our readers enjoy the book as much as we enjoyed the process of putting it together for them."

Tamannaah is gearing up for the release of 'Maestro', which is the Telugu remake of Bollywood film 'Andhadhun'. Besides this, she will be seen in Telugu films 'Seetimaar', 'Gurthunda Seethakalam' and the Hindi drama 'Plan A Plan B' on the horizon for the year.

The actress recently made her television debut with 'MasterChef Telugu'.