Tamannaah, Vijay Varma off-screen bond raises excitement

Milky beauty Tamannaah Bhatia’s alleged relationship with Vijay Varma has been a popular topic in recent times. Rumours started circulating after a viral video allegedly showed them kissing at a New Year’s party in Goa flowed. Over the period, Tamanna has chosen to remain tight-lipped when questioned about her relationship status but this is the first time she has responded to their relationship status.



Currently, Tamanna is actively promoting her forthcoming web series ‘Jee Karda’ for Amazon which is slated to release on 15th June. While, in a recent interview, she confessed that “Vijay Varma holds a special place in her heart and that he brings her happiness”. The duo first met while working together for the upcoming Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2 web series, where they starred as an on-screen romantic couple.

Tamanna also remarked that “simply working alongside someone does not lead to infatuation or attraction. While she has shared compatibility with many co-stars in the past, getting emotionally involved with anyone stems from a deeper personal connection between them than their profession alone”. As Tamanna has satisfied the curiosity of her fans by confirming her relationship status; the next question arises: when is the wedding? However, fans have to wait patiently to witness the wedding day. Her packed schedule doesn’t indicate that it is in the near future, so fanatics must remain patient for a while more.

Tamannaah and Vijay, who are known to be a real-life couple off-screen, will soon share the screen space in ‘Lust Stories 2.’ The much-awaited web series is set to stream on Netflix from June 29. It remains to be seen how their onscreen chemistry compares to their offscreen rapport which has been appreciated by many.