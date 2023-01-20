Tamannaah's appearance in the film Jailer has been revealed!

Tamannaah, known as the "Milky beauty," has a key role in the upcoming Kollywood action thriller, Jailer, starring Rajinikanth. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Beast fame and the makers recently released Tamannaah's look from the film. She is seen in a trendy makeover and it is yet to be revealed what role she will be playing in the movie.

Jailer also features Kannada star Shivarajkumar and Malayalam star Mohanlal in significant roles, as well as Telugu actor Sunil in a crucial role. Currently, the film is shooting at a specially erected jail set in Hyderabad. Rajinikanth plays the role of Muthuvel Pandian, a jailer, and the film also stars Ramya Krishnan in a negative role, as well as Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Vinayakan in prominent roles. The film is produced by Sun Pictures and the music is composed by Anirudh.