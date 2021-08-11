Tamannah all set to make her television debut

Ending the wait of fans and food lovers, Innovative Film Academy in association with Endemol Shine launched the globally acclaimed cooking reality show, "MasterChef" in Telugu adaptation – "MasterChef Telugu". Slated to premiere on Gemini TV starting from this month, the show promises to bring to screen a series of engrossing episodes where amateur home cooks engage in a face-off for the coveted title and win a whopping cash prize of 25 Lakhs. Hosted by the milky beauty Tamannaah Bhatia, masters from the culinary world - Sanjay Thumma, Chalapaathi Rao and Mahesh Padala were announced as the judges of the debit season.

Commenting on the occasion, Saravana Prasad, founder of Innovative Film Academy said "We are elated to present an internationally revered show such as 'MasterChef' in a regional format. We have carefully curated every element of the show - right from the theme of the sets, to the tasks, to resonate with traditional South Indian culture and yet, retaining the novelty of the original format. 'Masterchef Telugu' has culminated into a celebration of culture, cuisines and natural culinary talents, and we are absolutely stoked to be able to put together a show of this quality for the Telugu audience."

Tamannaah Bhatia, Actor- Host, 'MasterChef Telugu', said "I'm extremely happy to be able to start my Television journey with a show such as 'Masterchef'. As someone who has watched and admired the original 'Masterchef' shows over the years, the very opportunity to host the show in Telugu is a dream come true for me."

Commenting on the show's launch, Sanjay Thumma said "I'm thrilled to be part of the 'MasterChef Telugu' journey. The home cooks participating in the show have shown exemplary skill and their take on authentic Telugu cuisine with finesse is sure to wow the audience."

Adding on, Chalapathi Rao said, "MasterChef Telugu is here to set unprecedented benchmarks and this is one of the finest culinary shows that truly celebrates Telugu cuisine. I'm happy to be sharing the stage with two other masters from the culinary world and can't wait for the audience to get a taste of the show."

Adding on, Mahesh Padala said "I'm excited and thrilled to be a part of this world-class cooking reality show. The technique and innovation showcased by each homecooks has been a revelation. We have unearthed the best of the best talents through this show and we can't wait for the audience to experience the journey as well."

Tamannah shared her experiences regarding the show with The Hans India. Let's have a look into it.

What was your first thought when you were approached with the idea of hosting 'Master Chef Telugu'?



For everyone who follows me in Insta and other social media will have an idea that I am a big foodie as I always keeps on posting pictures regarding food. So, when a brand like 'Master Chef' approaches me, why should I reject it?

What is your call on 'Master Chef Telugu', Will it take Telugu recipes and flavours world-wide recognition?



Definitely yes, Telugu flavours are unique. We are trying our best to present them nationally with some nice fusion recipes. We are eating the western culture foods like Pizzas and Pasta, but our special dishes are set to only south India. So, this will be a nice platform to make them popular.

Can we expect your dish in the show?



By the end of the season I will surely try a dish. Till Now, I was never into kitchen as if I go there, my mom used to scold because no one can eat them. But, I will learn one nice recipe and cook. These guys who are judging the contestants will be the victims.

As the Covid-19 spread is vast, people became health conscious? Will 'Master Chef Telugu' help them in that aspect?



As it is a commercial show, we can't say that it will surely have healthy recipes. But more or less, I'm the most health conscious person in the set, it will be maintained.

Can we expect any guest in the show from Telugu industry?



Yes of course. Our producer, Prasad have many contacts from Telugu industry and they even conduct film festivals. So there will be guests in the show. There will be shooting with Allu Sirish as a guest soon.

What are your favourite dishes from Telugu states?



My favourite dish is absolutely Fish Pulusu. I love to have it whenever I come here and the other is Biryani. Whenever, I travel from Hyderabad to Mumbai, I have to take parcels of biryani because all my friends and family members loves to eat it. In recent times, I ate a sweet called 'putharekulu' and now I'm craving for them.