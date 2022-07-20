Tamannah Bhatia's 'Babli Bouncer' Will Have A Direct OTT Release…

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress Tamannah Bhatia teamed up with ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar for a coming-of-age, feel good and light-hearted story 'Babli Bouncer'. It is the fictional story of a female bouncer that is set in North India - Asola Fatepur. Tamannah is essaying the titular role and will be seen as a female bouncer in this movie. Off late, the makers announced the release date of this movie and stated that it will be a direct OTT release! They also unveiled the first look poster and created noise on social media…



Tamannah and Madhur Bhandarkar also unveiled the first look poster and treated all their fans… Take a look!

In the first poster, Tamannah looked awesome flaunted her strength and sported in denim attire. Even both the lead actors are seen falling for our dear lady bouncer. In the second poster, she looked great wearing the bouncer's attire amid the pub background! Sharing the posters, she also wrote, "Oye bawale suna kya? Aa gaya hai Babli Bouncer ka time! Dilon ko yeh jodegi, ya khub hadiyaan todegi? Pata chalega jald hi! Here's the first look of #BabliBouncer, streaming from Sept 23 only on #[email protected] @StarStudios #BikramDuggal @JungleePictures @amritapndy @sahilvaid25 @humarabajaj24 @priyamsaha @saurabhshuklafilms @real.amitjoshi @i_aradhana_ @supriyarshukla @samahnotshama @bhavnajeswani14 @mamtakamtikar @moonstruck1602 @thepuccacritic #JungleePictures #BabliBouncerOnHotstar".

Earlier, Tamannah shared the wrap up news on his Instagram page and dropped a long note… "Babli Bouncer for me is not just a film but an experience of a lifetime which I'll cherish forever. This film started off with an extremely well written and author backed character, which had everything that would be the right kind of meat for an actor to go all the way and give everything that they have, to create a world and character which could make way into the hearts of audience, and that's exactly what I tried to do with the character of Babli. For me the most special thing while shooting for Babli Bouncer was that while we were busy shooting a film, we were also creating and living a parallel real life which was filled with goodness, positivity and people who were supportive and idealistic. This energy helped me translate my emotions on screen. @imbhandarkar is one of the finest directors our country has and I'm so glad that I had this opportunity to work with him on a project like Babli Bouncer. He is a director who is so kind to everyone on and off the sets and so effortless with his work. His happy ,childlike, relaxed energy really rubbed off on everyone and that helped each one of us deliver our very best. Madhur Sir really makes my belief of "temperament over talent" stronger because for me talent isn't sustainable if the temperament is not right. And while working with him I realised that he had this unique ability to keep an entire unit in their most optimum mental space of working so that everyone is at their creative peak and is performing out of a very passion driven space. Babli Bouncer was created in the best environment that she could have been born into.

I would truly like to thank everyone who has contributed to creating Babli Bouncer - starting with my director - Madhur Sir @jungleepictures @foxstarhindi ,my co-actors, my team and every department who worked day and night to achieve perfection.

As we wrap up the final schedule of the film today, I am taking back some of the most precious memories and learning's. My heart if filled with immense gratitude that I got the opportunity to work on a project which is by far the best piece of content I've worked on with the team of most talented and kind hearted people. Its a wrap!"

Babli Bouncer movie is helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar and it is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures. Well, this movie also has Saurabh Shukla, AbhishekBajaj and Sahil Vaid in important roles. It is made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages and the concept, story and screenplay are done by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Debnath and Madhur Bhandarkar.

Babli Bouncer will have a direct OTT release and it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 23rd September, 2023!