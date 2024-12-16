Live
- Pavan Ogeti: Mastering the Art of Systems Development
- Satyadev Turns Giver in aha OTT’s Zebra Contest, Fans Can Win His Favorite Accessories
- Three Asteroids Pass Close to Earth on December 16, No Threat Detected
- "Foundation Stone Soon for Gadwal Court Complex: Advocates and Public Debate Site Feasibility".
- Tamil Adaptation of Iconic Film Stirs Excitement with Star-Studded Voice Cast
- Sri Lankan President Dissanayake Meets PM Modi, Commits to Stronger Bilateral Ties
- Mars Veterinary Health Invests in Crown Veterinary Services
- Group-2 Exams Conducted Peacefully in the District
- ServiceNow Appoints Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as Managing Director and Group Vice President, ServiceNow India and SAARC Business
- Pushpa 2 Breaks Box Office Records, Dethrones Stree 2 and Jawan with Historic Rs 128 Crore Second Weekend
Just In
Tamil Adaptation of Iconic Film Stirs Excitement with Star-Studded Voice Cast
The Tamil version of the visually stunning film has generated significant buzz with its impressive voice cast from the Tamil film industry.
The Tamil version of the visually stunning film has generated significant buzz with its impressive voice cast from the Tamil film industry. Arjun Das has been roped in to voice the iconic character of Mufasa, offering a fresh perspective on the legendary lion. Ashok Selvan, known for his versatile performances, takes on the complex role of Taka, bringing depth to the character's narrative.
In a reunion that fans are eagerly anticipating, the comedic duo Robo Shankar and Singam Puli will voice Pumbaa and Timon, respectively, infusing the film with their signature humor. VTV Ganesh voices the role of young Rafiki, while veteran actor M. Nasser adds his unique touch as Kiros.
The star-studded ensemble promises to bring a fresh vibrancy to the film, heightening anticipation among Tamil audiences for the adaptation's release.