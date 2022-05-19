  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment

Tamil Hero Vijay calls on KCR

Tamil cine hero Vijay Thalapathy with KCR
x

Tamil cine hero Vijay Thalapathy with KCR

Highlights

Popular Tamil cine hero Vijay Thalapathy, whose film ‘Beast’ is running to packed houses, on Wednesday called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan, here

Hyderabad: Popular Tamil cine hero Vijay Thalapathy, whose film 'Beast' is running to packed houses, on Wednesday called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan, here. KCR felicitated the young hero with a shawl and a memento.

He is said to have made enquiries about Vijay's forthcoming films. Telugu film director Vamsi Paidipally and TRS MP J Santosh Kumar accompanied the hero during the courtesy call. The Telangana CMO also tweeted on the CM-actor's meeting.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X