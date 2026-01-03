Tara Sutaria’s stunning look from Yash’s ‘Toxic’ released

KGF star Yash is back with his much-anticipated pan-Indian action film, Toxic, set to hit theaters on March 19, 2026. Following the earlier release of character posters featuring Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Nayanthara, the makers have now unveiled Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria’s first look.

Tara plays Rebecca, a fierce and commanding presence in the gangster action drama directed by Geetu Mohandas. The poster highlights her aiming a handgun with sharp precision, exuding confidence and danger. Her sleek metallic outfit, wavy short hair, and intense expression amplify her strong on-screen persona, making it clear that Rebecca is a force to be reckoned with.

Produced by Venkat Narayana and Yash under the KVN Productions banner, Toxic promises a grand-scale cinematic experience with high-octane action and pan-Indian appeal. With the team teasing a major reveal soon, excitement among fans continues to build, cementing the film as one of 2026’s most anticipated releases.