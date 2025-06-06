Live
- Despite police denying permission, Congress leaders in government exerted pressure: R Ashoka
- Stampede case: Cricket body files writ petition in HC challenging K’taka govt's FIR
- SC allows NBE to schedule NEET-PG 2025 exam on August 3
- Diljit Dosanjh shares devotional reflections from Golden Temple on 41st anniversary of Operation Bluestar
- Telangana govt. decides to hold cabinet meetings twice a month
- Gill has a chance to build a collective culture in new-look Indian team, says Chopra
- Accelerating Climate Action: How Indian Innovators Are Driving Sustainability on World Environment Day
- HDFC Bank Hits One-Year High as RBI Cuts Repo Rate to Boost Credit Growth
- Consumer Choice Center Advocates for Significant Revisions to WHO Governance and Operations Amidst Approval of Increased Mandatory Membership
- Union Minister Oram assured support for tribal development: Tripura Minister Debbarma
Tarnaka Flyover Closed from June 6: Hyderabad Traffic Police Issue Advisory After Trial Phase
The Tarnaka flyover in Hyderabad will be closed to vehicles from June 6, 2025, after traffic studies revealed increased congestion and accident risks during a trial reopening. Commuters are advised to use alternate routes to avoid delays.
The new movie Housefull 5 is out today, June 6, 2025. It is made by Tarun Mansukhani. The movie has many famous actors like Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Sonam Bajwa.
The movie is about 2 hours and 20 minutes long. It has many funny moments and a small mystery to keep you interested.
What Is Housefull 5 A and B?
There are two versions of this movie called Housefull 5 A and Housefull 5 B. Each version tells the story a little differently and has a different ending. This makes watching the movie twice more fun.
What People Are Saying
People who have seen the movie are saying good things. Many say the movie is very funny and that Akshay Kumar is very funny and makes people laugh a lot. The songs in the movie are also liked by many.
One person said,
“Housefull 5 is very funny and full of surprises. The ending is great!”
Another said,
“The movie is fun from start to finish. All the actors did a good job. The songs keep the movie lively.”
Box Office and Ratings
Because many people like the movie, the Housefull 5 box office collection is expected to be good. More people will watch it in the coming days. Early Housefull 5 movie ratings show that many people are enjoying the movie.
If you want to watch a funny and fun movie with many stars, Housefull 5 is a good choice. It is a great movie for friends and family to enjoy together.