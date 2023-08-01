Team Hi Nanna Wishes Actress Mrunal Thakur On Her Birthday With A Pleasant Poster

What is Mrunal Thakur in Natural Star Nani’s wholesome family entertainer Hi Nanna which marks the directorial debut of Shouryuv? The film’s glimpse which was well-received among all sections of the audience showed Mrunal Thakur calling Nani Hi Nanna in the end. It was so pleasing to see the sequence in the glimpse and made us want to know more about their relationship in the movie.

Today, it’s Mrunal Thakur’s birthday. Wishing the actress on this special occasion, the makers released a new and pleasant poster. While Mrunal is seen in the foreground with a captivating smile on her face, Nani is seen in the background. Mrunal sports a modish look and she wears an earring and also a nose ring which add more beauty to her overall look.

Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala are producing the movie being made on a massive scale under the banner of Vyra Entertainments.

This Pan India movie has a talented team of technicians taking care of different crafts. It has music by Hesham Abdul Wahab, while Sanu John Varughese ISC handles the cinematography. Praveen Anthony is the editor and Avinash Kolla is the production designer, and Satish EVV is the executive producer.

Hi Nanna will hit the screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages on December 21st, this year.

Cast: Nani, Mrunal Thakur

Technical Crew:

Director: Shouryuv

Producers: Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala

Banner: Vyra Entertainments

DOP: Sanu John Varughese ISC

Music Director: Hesham Abdul Wahab

Production Designer: Avinash Kolla

Editor: Praveen Anthony

Executive Producer - Satish EVV

Costume Designer: Sheetal Sharma

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar