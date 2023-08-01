Live
Team Hi Nanna Wishes Actress Mrunal Thakur On Her Birthday With A Pleasant Poster
What is Mrunal Thakur in Natural Star Nani’s wholesome family entertainer Hi Nanna which marks the directorial debut of Shouryuv? The film’s glimpse which was well-received among all sections of the audience showed Mrunal Thakur calling Nani Hi Nanna in the end. It was so pleasing to see the sequence in the glimpse and made us want to know more about their relationship in the movie.
Today, it’s Mrunal Thakur’s birthday. Wishing the actress on this special occasion, the makers released a new and pleasant poster. While Mrunal is seen in the foreground with a captivating smile on her face, Nani is seen in the background. Mrunal sports a modish look and she wears an earring and also a nose ring which add more beauty to her overall look.
Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala are producing the movie being made on a massive scale under the banner of Vyra Entertainments.
This Pan India movie has a talented team of technicians taking care of different crafts. It has music by Hesham Abdul Wahab, while Sanu John Varughese ISC handles the cinematography. Praveen Anthony is the editor and Avinash Kolla is the production designer, and Satish EVV is the executive producer.
Hi Nanna will hit the screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages on December 21st, this year.
Cast: Nani, Mrunal Thakur
Technical Crew:
Director: Shouryuv
Producers: Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala
Banner: Vyra Entertainments
DOP: Sanu John Varughese ISC
Music Director: Hesham Abdul Wahab
Production Designer: Avinash Kolla
Editor: Praveen Anthony
Executive Producer - Satish EVV
Costume Designer: Sheetal Sharma
PRO: Vamsi-Shekar