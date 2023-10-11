Live
Team ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ wishes Big B Amitabh Bachchan a very happy birthday
The global film “Kalki 2898 AD” in the colossal combination of Prabhas, Nag Ashwin, and Vyjayanthi Movies is a larger-than-life, mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacular set in the future. The team Kalki 2898 AD wished B Amitabh Bachchan a very Happy Birthday through this intriguing poster.
Amitabh Bachchan is introduced as a saint standing in a cave with his face covered by the cloth and with a stick in his hand. He looks fierce, though we can just see his eyes. He is one of the crucial characters in the movie which also features Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.
The first glimpse of the movie was unveiled at the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con and the clip received a thumping response across the globe. The film produced ambitiously by Aswani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies is scheduled for release in the first half of 2024.