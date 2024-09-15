Teaser of Mahisha Unveiled by Renowned Director Konda Vijay Kumar

Hyderabad: The teaser for the highly anticipated film Mahisha was grandly launched by celebrated director Konda Vijay Kumar at an event held at the Hyderabad Film Chamber. Directed by and starring Praveen K.V., alongside Yashika, Prithviraj, and Vaishnavi, Mahisha is produced under the Screen Play Pictures banner and is set for a grand theatrical release soon.



The teaser launch event saw Konda Vijay Kumar as the chief guest. He lauded the teaser, highlighting its impressive music and lyrical values. Vijay Kumar emphasized that the film addresses the critical issue of preventing attacks on women, and expressed optimism that Mahisha would be successful and bring significant recognition to Praveen K.V. and the entire team.

Ramakrishna from People Media Factory also spoke at the event, noting the recent success of smaller films and expressing confidence that Mahisha would follow suit.

Music director Sri Venkat shared his enthusiasm for the project, praising the unique script and hoping for a successful outcome.

Director and lead actor Praveen K.V. expressed his gratitude to Konda Vijay Kumar for his presence and support. He revealed that Mahisha deals with the pressing issue of women's safety and justice, and has completed its censor process with a U/A certification. Additionally, Praveen announced plans for a sequel titled Yada Yada Hi Dharmasya.