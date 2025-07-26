Teja Sajja lights up screens with ‘Vibe Undi’ from upcoming film ‘Mirai’

Riding high on the massive success of HanuMan, actor Teja Sajja is back in action, this time as Super Yodha in the highly anticipated film Mirai. Directed by Karthik Gattamaneni and produced on a grand scale by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, the film promises a visual spectacle. The teaser and initial glimpses have already generated buzz, and now the makers have released the lyrical video of the first single, Vibe Undi.

The song is an energetic musical blast, driven by a vibrant arrangement of accordions, saxophones, and drums. Krishna Kanth’s lyrics mix Telugu and English to capture both playful romance and vibrant emotion, perfectly aligning with the film’s upbeat tone.

Teja Sajja, known for his dynamic screen presence, impresses with stylish dance moves and electric energy. His on-screen pairing with Ritika Nayak adds to the charm, as their chemistry elevates the visuals, set in a sleek, futuristic urban backdrop. While Teja stuns with his fashionable look, Ritika brings glamour and grace.

Vocals by Armaan Malik add another layer of appeal, striking a balance between melody and rhythm. The combination of contemporary sound and visuals with traditional undertones makes Vibe Undi a standout track likely to top charts.

Mirai also stars Manoj Manchu in a fierce antagonist role, along with Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu. The film is set for a grand theatrical release on September 5 in 2D and 3D across eight languages.