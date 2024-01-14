Live
- Free medical camp held on Kurnool under auspices of MLA Hafeez Khan
- Yadava community welcome Eluru MP ticket to Sunil Kumar Yadav
- YSRCP changing MLAs out of fear of losing, says TDP
- Ganta Srinivas Rao extended Sankranti wishes, says TDP-Jana Sena will form the govt.
- 66-day long Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra begins from Manipur
- Singanamala TDP in-charge Sravani Sri burns govt. GOs in bonfires
- Chintamaneni Prabhakar extend Sankranti wishes to people, flays Jagan
- Sankranti Rangoli competitions held in Visakhapatnam west constituency
- TDP leaders join YSRCP in Kadiri in presence of BS Maqbool
- Dharmavaram TDP leaders burn Naidu arrest and FIR copies on bonfires
TejaSajja to pair up with Trinadha Rao Nakkina for his next!
TejaSajja, riding high on the success of his recent film "HanuMan," has signed a new project under the direction of Trinadha Rao Nakkina, renowned for the film "Dhamaka." The script for this upcoming mass drama is penned by popular writer Prasanna Kumar.
Produced by the makers of Sree Vishnu's "Samajavaragamana," the film is set to be produced on a moderate budget. The pre-production work is already in progress, and an official announcement from the production team is expected soon. TejaSajja's diverse roles and successful ventures continue to establish his presence in the film industry.
