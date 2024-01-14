TejaSajja to pair up with Trinadha Rao Nakkina for his next!

TejaSajja, riding high on the success of his recent film "HanuMan," has signed a new project under the direction of Trinadha Rao Nakkina, renowned for the film "Dhamaka." The script for this upcoming mass drama is penned by popular writer Prasanna Kumar.





Produced by the makers of Sree Vishnu's "Samajavaragamana," the film is set to be produced on a moderate budget. The pre-production work is already in progress, and an official announcement from the production team is expected soon. TejaSajja's diverse roles and successful ventures continue to establish his presence in the film industry.









