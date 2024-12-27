Telugu cinema struggling in the absence of Dasari

The Telugu film industry, known for its immense power, wealth, and influence, often sees its fair share of internal rifts, ego clashes, and political maneuvering. In the past, the industry was fortunate to have a calming and neutral force in the form of the legendary Dasari Narayana Rao, who played a pivotal role in resolving conflicts, both big and small. His ability to mediate between warring factions, address financial matters, and defuse personal disputes made him the go-to crisis manager for Tollywood’s power players.

With decades of experience in the industry, Dasari was widely respected as a wise and diplomatic figure, earning the moniker of "Peddamanishi" (the elder statesman). Whenever a dispute arose, Dasari’s presence and influence helped steer the industry through rough waters, ensuring that even the most contentious issues were settled amicably. His passing in 2017 left a void that the industry has struggled to fill ever since.

In recent times, the absence of a unifying figure has been starkly felt, particularly during high-profile disputes like the Manchu family row and the Pushpa 2 Sandhya Theater controversy. These issues, which have escalated into public brawls and political battles, highlight the void left by Dasari’s diplomatic touch. The Manchu family dispute, which turned ugly and led to police cases, could have perhaps been avoided or resolved had Dasari been around. Mohan Babu, who frequently spoke of his deep respect for Dasari, often credits him with settling conflicts within their family, and his absence has only made the situation more difficult.

Similarly, the tragic incident at Sandhya Theater, where a commoner lost her life during a screening of Pushpa 2, has spiraled into a political storm, involving CM Revanth Reddy and the Telangana police force. The issue has been further exacerbated by Allu Arjun’s media statements, in which he vents frustrations about a character assassination campaign against him. What began as a tragic accident has now become a full-blown controversy with no clear resolution in sight.

Had Dasari been alive, many believe he could have intervened swiftly to mediate, offering a solution before the issue spiraled out of control. Known for his political savvy, having served as a Rajya Sabha MP, Dasari was respected not just by the film industry but also by politicians. His ability to bridge the gap between cinema and politics made him the ideal figure to handle such sensitive matters.

While some speculated that Chiranjeevi, another towering figure in Tollywood, might step into Dasari’s shoes, he eventually chose to stay away from the role of mediator. Given his status as a megastar, Chiranjeevi feared being accused of taking sides, which could lead to unnecessary controversies. This reluctance has further highlighted the vacuum left by Dasari’s absence.

The Telugu film industry has long lived by a famous saying: “Enter Dasari’s house with any kind of a problem, no matter how big it is, you will walk out with a pacifying solution.” Sadly, this assurance is no longer available, leaving Tollywood in need of a leader who can step into the revered role Dasari once played. Until then, the industry may continue to face unresolved disputes, power struggles, and tensions without a unifying force to bring about resolution.