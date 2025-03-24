Telugu Film Chamber thanks AP govt for film industry development policy

The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has extended its heartfelt gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh government for its efforts in developing the Telugu film industry. The chamber acknowledged Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Minister of Cinematography Kandula Durgesh, and the Andhra Pradesh Film Development Corporation for initiating a new policy aimed at strengthening the industry in the state.

In a statement, the chamber emphasized key proposals, including the construction of film studios in Andhra Pradesh and the allocation of land for housing industry professionals. They assured the government of their full support in accelerating the industry's growth.

The chamber urged the government to take swift action on these proposals and reaffirmed its commitment to establishing the necessary infrastructure for the industry’s expansion. They expressed confidence that under the guidance of CM Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, the Telugu film industry in Andhra Pradesh would flourish.

The statement was issued by Presidents P. Bharat Bhushan, Honorary Secretaries K.L. Damodar Prasad, and K. Siva Prasad Rao, on behalf of the Telugu film industry.



