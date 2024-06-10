Telugu Film Industry pays tribute to Ramoji Rao

The Telugu film industry is in mourning following the death of Ramoji Rao, the legendary producer and founder of the Eenadu Group. Today, Telugu film celebrities gathered at the Telugu Film Producers Council (TFPC) to pay tribute to Rao's immense contributions to the industry and society.

Prominent figures in attendance included producer and director Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao, producer KS Rama Rao, ParuchuriGopalakrishna, Vijayendra Prasad, Vice President of MAA Association Ravi, Directors Association President Veera Shankar, director Ajay Kumar, TFPC President Damodar Prasad, Secretary Prasanna Kumar, and others.

Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao lauded Ramoji Rao as a self-made man who reached unparalleled heights without resorting to unethical means. He compared Rao to other industry legends such as N.T. Rama Rao and Akkineni Nageswara Rao, emphasizing his enduring impact on people's hearts.

Producer KS Rama Rao highlighted Ramoji Rao's monumental achievement of establishing Ramoji Film City, a world-renowned film studio, in 1996. He praised Rao for his business acumen and the countless jobs he created through his ventures.

ParuchuriGopalakrishna shared personal anecdotes, noting how Rao's films, like "MounaPoratam" and "PrathiGhatana," were not only entertaining but also educational. He hailed Rao as a "warrior of letters," whose contributions to cinema and media are irreplaceable.

Vijayendra Prasad and Ravi, Vice President of MAA Association, both emphasized Rao's commitment to truth and societal progress through his media enterprises. Ravi noted that Rao's Eenadu newspaper remains a daily staple for many Telugu-speaking people.

Other speakers, including Directors Association President Veera Shankar, director Ajay Kumar, and TFPC President Damodar Prasad, echoed sentiments of loss and respect. They praised Rao's punctuality, his legacy as a media mogul, and his role in shaping the Telugu film industry.Artist Siva Reddy and TFPC Secretary Prasanna Kumar also paid homage, highlighting Rao's role in providing employment and opportunities for countless artists and technicians.

As the industry grapples with the loss of such an influential figure, the tributes underscored Ramoji Rao's lasting legacy.