Telugu release of ‘ARM’disappoints, falters amid competition

Tovino Thomas recent outing ‘ARM’ which hit the theatres this week was one of the biggest releases of the year in Mollywood. The makers did not leave a single stone unturned in entice the viewership and marketing it in the Telugu market. But despite all those aggressive promotional campaigns, it did not impress the Telugu people.

It is opening to mixed reviews in the Telugu states. It did not exactly elicit a spectacular first-day response. At the native Malayalam industry box office, it is doing well, but the Telugu version doesn't seem to catch up.

Adding more woes to ARM is the MathuVadalara 2 release, which had taken much of the limelight initially. It has already been withdrawn from many theatres and the box office collections remain very low. The distributors will not incur losses much, as the underperformance is being witnessed.

It is sad that despite much hype surrounding its Malayalam success, the film fails to gather momentum, and the run in the Telugu market seems to be cut short.