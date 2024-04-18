‘Teppa samudram’ review: Entertains with twists and turns

Directed by Satish Rapolu, "Teppa samudram" emerges as a riveting thriller that delves into the depths of a small town's secrets, offering an engaging narrative peppered with unexpected twists and turns. This film gains popularity as ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Arjun Ambati takes the centre stage. Neerukanti Manjula Raghavendar Goud bankrolled this film. As the film hits theatres, let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story:

Set in the quaint town of Teppa samudram, the film unfolds the mystery surrounding the disappearance of children, shrouding the community in fear and suspicion. Investigating the case, Vijay (played by Arjun Ambati), an auto driver, and his accomplice (portrayed by Kishori Datrik), uncover layers of deceit and conspiracy that lead to shocking revelations. The narrative masterfully weaves together elements of suspense, drama, and social commentary, keeping viewers hooked as they try to unravel the truth behind the disappearances. With its compelling storyline and clever plot twists, "Teppa samudram" keeps the audience guessing until the very end.

Performances:

Arjun Ambati shines in the lead role of Vijay, bringing depth and authenticity to his character's quest for justice. His portrayal of an ordinary man thrust into extraordinary circumstances is both relatable and compelling. Kishori Datrik delivers a commendable performance as Vijay's partner, adding layers to the narrative with her nuanced acting. The supporting cast, including Chaitanya Datrik as the antagonist and Ravishankar as Vijay's father, delivers solid performances that enhance the overall impact of the film. Each actor brings their A-game to the table, contributing to the film's success with their convincing portrayals.

Technicalities:

Director Satish Rapolu demonstrates his storytelling prowess with "Teppa samudram," skillfully blending elements of thriller and social drama to create a gripping cinematic experience. The screenplay is taut and well-paced, keeping the audience engaged throughout the narrative. The film's visuals are striking, thanks to the cinematography, which captures the essence of the small town setting beautifully. P.R.'s music elevates the mood and tension of key scenes, enhancing the overall impact of the film. Additionally, seamless editing and top-notch production values contribute to the film's polished look and feel.

Verdict:

"Teppa samudram" stands out as a compelling thriller that seamlessly combines suspense, drama, and social commentary to deliver an enthralling cinematic experience. With its gripping storyline, strong performances, and impressive technical aspects, the film keeps viewers hooked from start to finish. Director Satish Rapolu's vision, coupled with the stellar work of the cast and crew, makes "Teppa samudram" a must-watch for fans of the thriller genre. Overall, it's a riveting film that leaves a lasting impression, showcasing the talents of emerging filmmakers in the industry.

Rating: 2.75/5



