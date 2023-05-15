‘TFCC Nandi Awards South India 2023’ to be held in Dubai

Live
In the presence of 13 jury members, “TFCC Nandi Awards South India 2023” is being organised on August 12 at the World Trade Center in Dubai under the auspices of the Telangana Film Chambers of Commerce with the support of the two Telugu states.
A press conference was held on the occasion of selecting 13 jury members. B. Gopal, Murali Mohan, Suman, Shivaji Raja, Relangi Narasimha Rao, Roja Ramani, Journalist Prabhu and others participated in this program as chief guests and spoke few words about the event.
TFCC Chairman Dr Pratani Ramakrishna Goud said, “Films released in the year 2021 and 2022 can apply on the TFCC website. So the last date is June 15. We will announce the awards to those who think they are deserving after seeing the movie.
Director B Gopal said, “Our support will always be to Ramakrishna who is doing the very good idea of giving the Nandi Awards which has been stopped for the past few years.”