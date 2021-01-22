Thala Ajith Has A Heart Of Gold: Here's Proof

Kollywood actor Thala Ajith is famous for his simplicity along with his acting skills. The actor who is known for his humane side, simplicity, and limited vocal expressions has exhibited his helping nature too in a recent incident.

The actor, who is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie "Valimai" at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad came across a person who was selling idlis near the shooting sets. The person was selling idlis to people who had come to watch the shooting and some people around.

Ajith who noticed the effort of the aged person for some days partook the idlis. The actor who was pleased very much with its taste, helped the vendor by lending him about one lakh rupees. This is not the first time the actor's charitable acts have come to the fore. Earlier also, Thala Ajith had lent a helping hand to many people. We have also heard many stories of actor Rajinikanth who helped many roadside vendors, and beggars.

Ajith who was in love with the actress Heera earlier had to break up with her as Heera's mother was against their alliance. Later, Ajith married actor Shalini who left the cinema field after getting married to Ajith. However, Ajith encouraged her to pursue her passion in sports.

Ajith seldom attends public functions, and in spite of that he has created a big craze in the industry. Ajith is next to Rajinikanth who pulls crowds to theatres. Ajith and Shalini have two children. Ajith is one of the actors who is known to stay away from gossip.