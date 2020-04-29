Thala Ajith Plea To Fans

Thala Ajith has a huge fan following. His fan base is no confined to Tamil Nadu alone. The Kollywood actor has a following and fan clubs across the globe.

We all know that any movie release of Ajith is celebrated like a festival by his fans. Likewise, his birthday too is no exception. Ajith will turn a year older on May 1 and fans have already begun the countdown to his birthday on social media.

As is the general practice among movie fans, Thala followers too have created a huge common DP to ring in the actor's birthday. This gesture has no doubt thrilled the actor. However, considering the circumstances around, Ajith is in no mood for celebrations. Also, he doesn't want to put his fans' lives in jeopardy. Raising a concern over the news that fans were planning a huge celebration and to stick to the social distancing norm imposed by the government, Ajith has request all his fans and fan associations to halt all celebrations. Stating that health is priority, Ajith is said to have asked people to go easy on his birthday celebrations on May 1.

Fans, although are disappointed, also have decided to keep celebrations low key. Ajith is on a career high what with his previous two movies Nerkonda Paarvai and Viswasam becoming blockbusters. He will be next seen in Valimai which is directed by H Vinoth. The post production work of the movie has begun.