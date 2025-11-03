Thamma Day 13 Box Office: Ayushmann’s Film Crosses ₹120 Crore

Thamma has done well in theaters. In 12 days, it earned around ₹115.80 crore (India net).

Day 13 Collection

On Sunday (Day 13), the movie made about ₹4.5 crore (India net).

The total collection in India now stands at ₹120.3 crore.

Total Box Office

India Net: ₹120.30 crore

India Gross: ₹143.85 crore

Worldwide: ₹166.85 crore

Overseas: ₹23 crore

Occupancy on Sunday

The movie had 26.78% overall Hindi occupancy on November 2, 2025.

By Show:

Morning: 10.54%

Afternoon: 31.38%

Evening: 40.10%

Night: 25.11%

Big cities like Pune (46.5%), Bengaluru (41.25%), and Chennai (99.33%) had strong audience turnout.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films.

Stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Varun Dhawan.

Word of Mouth

Thamma is getting good reviews from viewers. The film is expected to stay strong in its second week