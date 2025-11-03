Live
Thamma Day 13 Box Office: Ayushmann’s Film Crosses ₹120 Crore
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma collects ₹120.3 crore in 13 days with 26.78% occupancy on Sunday.
Thamma has done well in theaters. In 12 days, it earned around ₹115.80 crore (India net).
Day 13 Collection
On Sunday (Day 13), the movie made about ₹4.5 crore (India net).
The total collection in India now stands at ₹120.3 crore.
Total Box Office
India Net: ₹120.30 crore
India Gross: ₹143.85 crore
Worldwide: ₹166.85 crore
Overseas: ₹23 crore
Occupancy on Sunday
The movie had 26.78% overall Hindi occupancy on November 2, 2025.
By Show:
Morning: 10.54%
Afternoon: 31.38%
Evening: 40.10%
Night: 25.11%
Big cities like Pune (46.5%), Bengaluru (41.25%), and Chennai (99.33%) had strong audience turnout.
Cast and Crew
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films.
Stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Varun Dhawan.
Word of Mouth
Thamma is getting good reviews from viewers. The film is expected to stay strong in its second week