  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Thamma Day 13 Box Office: Ayushmann’s Film Crosses ₹120 Crore

Thamma Day 13 Box Office: Ayushmann’s Film Crosses ₹120 Crore
x
Highlights

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma collects ₹120.3 crore in 13 days with 26.78% occupancy on Sunday.

Thamma has done well in theaters. In 12 days, it earned around ₹115.80 crore (India net).

Day 13 Collection

On Sunday (Day 13), the movie made about ₹4.5 crore (India net).

The total collection in India now stands at ₹120.3 crore.

Total Box Office

India Net: ₹120.30 crore

India Gross: ₹143.85 crore

Worldwide: ₹166.85 crore

Overseas: ₹23 crore

Occupancy on Sunday

The movie had 26.78% overall Hindi occupancy on November 2, 2025.

By Show:

Morning: 10.54%

Afternoon: 31.38%

Evening: 40.10%

Night: 25.11%

Big cities like Pune (46.5%), Bengaluru (41.25%), and Chennai (99.33%) had strong audience turnout.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films.

Stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Varun Dhawan.

Word of Mouth

Thamma is getting good reviews from viewers. The film is expected to stay strong in its second week

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick